2023 Miami F1 GP Race analysis by Peter Windsor

The recent race saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen put in an impressive performance, starting from P9 on the grid and securing a place on the winner's podium. Verstappen opted for an unconventional strategy using an untested Pirelli tyre compound, which proved effective as he dominated the field in the first 20 laps and maintained control throughout the race. Even when his teammate Sergio Perez switched to new tyres, Verstappen remained ahead. In this video, motorsport expert Peter Windsor examines Red Bull's perspective on the race and provides insights into why Verstappen was so successful on a heavy fuel load during the critical opening laps.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: