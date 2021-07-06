F1 Nation: 2021 Austrian F1 GP review

And just like that, the triple header is over! After the third race in three weeks, Damon, Natalie and Tom reconvene to pick over events at the Red Bull Ring - including those much debated penalties to Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

They also discuss Max Verstappen’s dominance, Lewis Hamilton’s new contract, Fernando Alonso’s bromance with George Russell and much more - including a few behind the scenes stories from the paddock. Plus there’s the latest instalment of Ask Damon, where The Champ answers YOUR questions - including one on the oldest car he’s driven.

To get your question answered on the show, send a voice note to Damon Hill by sending an email to [email protected]

