Norbert Haug 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

This week’s guest, Norbert Haug, held one of the most influential jobs in motorsport for more than 20 years. As the boss of Mercedes-Benz motorsport, he oversaw all of the company’s racing activities – indeed it was him who decided to return the Silver Arrows to F1 as an engine supplier in 1993.

Once back, Mercedes enjoyed great success in partnership with McLaren – and Haug has great anecdotes to tell about Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard, Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton.

He also opens up on his role in Michael Schumacher’s career, and Mercedes’ decision to buy Brawn GP at the end of 2009, setting them on the path to their recent glory as a fully-fledged works team…

