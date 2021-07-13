F1 Nation: 2021 British F1 GP preview

Forget about the football, this week is all about F1 at Silverstone and the British Grand Prix. To celebrate, Tom and Damon are joined by Williams’ young superstar George Russell to look ahead to his home race – and the exciting arrival of F1 Sprint and a new weekend format. He also discusses his F1 future and whether there’ll be any announcements this weekend…

To guys also share anecdotes from the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, reminisce on memories of Silverstone past, and debate who might take home the silverware this year, be it Red Bull, Mercedes or someone else.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a George Russell-tastic edition of Ask Damon, where the ’96 champ answers your questions.

