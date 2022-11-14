F1 Nation: Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix Review podcast

An amazing first F1 win for Russell. Drama at Red Bull. Clashes at Alpine. History for Haas. The Sao Paulo GP weekend had everything! Tom Clarkson gets reaction from George and hears how staying calm kept him ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Then Tom, Damon Hill and Lawrence Barretto ask Mercedes engineering chief Andrew Shovlin the secrets of George Russell’s first victory and whether the Silver Arrows can win again in Abu Dhabi?

What’s behind Red Bull’s Team Radio drama and why did the World Champions fall behind Ferrari in Brazil? At Alpine, Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer gives a brutally honest review of the clashes between the team’s drivers. Pierre Gasly explains why he’ll be racing hard to the very end of 2022 with AlphaTauri, and Alex Albon reflects on a frustrating weekend for Williams. Plus, Haas are celebrating an historic weekend, but who’ll be driving for the team next season?

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: