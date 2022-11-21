Danica Patrick 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

F1 was her ‘goal’ once upon a time, but she made history in IndyCar and NASCAR. Danica Patrick’s early racing career followed the course of so many F1 stars: karting championships, a teenage move to Europe, an impressive result at the prestigious Formula Ford Festival and meetings with former F1 champions and team bosses.

But it was back in the US that made her mark on motorsport, winning in IndyCar and leading the Indy500. Was racing in F1 ever a possibility? Danica tells Tom Clarkson about her life in racing: why oval racing differs from road course driving, how team orders may have denied her more success, and how she feels about Formula 1 today.

