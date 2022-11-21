F1 Nation: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix Review podcast

A dominant Max Verstappen win – in Abu Dhabi and in 2022 as a whole. The World Champion signed off in style, and behind him there’s plenty to talk about. Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham and Damon Hill round up the season finale and Verstappen’s victory. Ferrari sealed 2nd in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship, and test driver Marc Gene sets out the team’s targets during the off-season. Otmar Szafnaeur celebrates Alpine securing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship and talks Gasly, Ocon and Alonso.

At Mercedes, George Russell, Toto and Susie Wolff set their sights on a stronger 2023. We pay tribute to Sebastian Vettel at his final race and consider the future for F1’s other outgoing drivers, Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, and Mick Schumacher. Alex Albon looks back at the 2022 season and the drivers’ dinner in Abu Dhabi, plus we get an update on his golfing skills.

