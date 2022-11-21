Sebastian Vettel 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

‘I’ve thought about this so much, and it feels so right’. Sebastian Vettel is ready to say farewell to Formula 1. In a final in-depth interview with Tom Clarkson, Sebastian looks back at his entire F1 career: how he dealt with winning and losing, his rivalries and friendships with champions and teammates and the races and moments that shaped him.

He explains how ‘feeling loved’ fuelled his success, and what he’ll miss about life in F1. Sebastian also looks ahead – beyond his final chequered flag in Abu Dhabi - to what’s around the next corner.

