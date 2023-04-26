Dan Fallows 2023 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

In 2023, Aston Martin made a remarkable jump to the forefront of Formula 1 racing, moving from mid-pack competitors to top contenders, surpassing Mercedes and Ferrari. A key factor in this transformation could be attributed to the expertise of the team's Technical Director, Dan Fallows. Beginning his F1 journey as an aerodynamics engineer for Jaguar in 2002, Dan later joined Red Bull in 2006, learning from legendary car designer Adrian Newey and contributing to the team's most triumphant era.

Despite facing challenges during his first two seasons at Aston Martin, Dan and the team found success in their third attempt. He shares with Tom Clarkson the reasons behind the 2022 car's vast improvement over its predecessor and expresses his admiration for the team's exceptional talent. Dan delves into the origins of his enthusiasm for aerodynamics, reveals how playing guitar helps him unwind outside of F1, and discusses the significant influence Fernando Alonso has had on the team.

