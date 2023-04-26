F1 Nation: 2023 Azerbaijan GP Preview podcast

At last, it's time for another race week! Following a four-week break from Formula 1, Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham eagerly anticipate the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. They delve into the proposed alterations to the sprint race format, which is making its debut this season in Baku. Additionally, there's a significant shift at Mercedes.

James Allison joins the podcast to clarify his return to the position of technical director and the potential effects on the Silver Arrows' performance throughout the season. Ferrari currently holds the fourth spot in the Constructors' Standings after a challenging start to 2023. Will they be able to bounce back from a scoreless weekend in Melbourne and reignite their championship aspirations?

Furthermore, following the dramatic collision between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon that cost Alpine crucial points at the Australian Grand Prix, team principal Otmar Szafnauer shares his confidence in the team's ability to recover.

