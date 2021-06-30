Christian Horner 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview



On this week’s show Tom welcomes back Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, who was one of the first guests on the pod back in 2018.

Since then the team have re-emerged as title protagonists, with a real chance of taking both titles in 2021. Horner discusses their turnaround in fortunes, plus the journey they’ve been on to reach this point.

There’s talk about the key staff in the team, the new power unit department, the most influential drivers in squad’s history, and of course the team’s dynamic driver duo of Max Verstappen and Checo Perez. Oh, and they also reveal the things that had to be cut out of Horner’s original episode in 2018…

