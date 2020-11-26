Press Schedule 2020 Bahrain F1 GP

THURSDAY, 26 NOVEMBER, 1600 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 27 NOVEMBER, 1600 HOURS LOCAL TIME
  • Guenther Steiner (Haas)
  • Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
  • Simon Roberts (Williams)
SATURDAY, 28 NOVEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 29 NOVEMBER, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

