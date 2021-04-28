2021 Portuguese F1 GP Press Conference Schedule

THURSDAY, 29 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 30 APRIL, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
  • Marcin Budkoswki (Alpine)
  • Laurent Mekies (Ferrari)
  • Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
SATURDAY, 1 MAY, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 2 MAY, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

