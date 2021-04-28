2021 Portuguese F1 GP Press Conference Schedule
THURSDAY, 29 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
- George Russell (Williams)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Mick Schumacher (Haas)
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Nikita Mazepin (Haas)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
- Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
FRIDAY, 30 APRIL, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME
SATURDAY, 1 MAY, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 2 MAY, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
For technical reasons virtual press conferences are only available to permanently accredited journalists which have already been contacted with access details, please contact [email protected] for more information.
FIA Formula One World Championship
