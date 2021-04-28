2021 Portuguese F1 GP Press Conference Schedule

THURSDAY, 29 APRIL, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME

FRIDAY, 30 APRIL, 1300 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Zak Brown (McLaren)

Toto Wolff (Mercedes)

Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Marcin Budkoswki (Alpine)

Laurent Mekies (Ferrari)

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)

SATURDAY, 1 MAY, POST-QUALIFYING

Three fastest drivers from Qualifying

SUNDAY, 2 MAY, POST-RACE

First three finishing drivers

For technical reasons virtual press conferences are only available to permanently accredited journalists which have already been contacted with access details, please contact [email protected] for more information.

FIA Formula One World Championship

Portuguese Grand PrixF1 SEASON 2021SportCircuit1SportFIA Formula One World ChampionshipCircuitF1SEASON 2021Portuguese Grand Prix00Tuesday, April 27, 2021 - 6:19pmTuesday, April 27, 2021 - 6:19pm

Check out more items on this website about: