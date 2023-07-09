2023 British F1 GP Qualifying Analysis by Peter Windsor

In a thrilling qualifying session at Silverstone, the teams faced the challenge of a damp-to-drying track and the use of hard Pirelli compounds. Red Bull and their star driver, Max Verstappen, showcased remarkable precision in managing the tricky conditions and secured the coveted pole position. However, their triumph was hard-fought, with McLaren-Mercedes impressively finding their rhythm and securing second and third places, led by Lando Norris who finished ahead of the audacious rookie, Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari encountered difficulties in managing their tire temperatures, resulting in a fourth and fifth place qualification, just ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Aston Martin, known for their straight-line speed, had a disappointing performance, with Fernando Alonso qualifying in ninth position. Sergio Perez, who struggled with tire temperatures in previous races, faced another setback as he failed to progress beyond Q1. To delve deeper into the highlights of this dramatic day, watch the insightful analysis by Peter Windsor in the accompanying video.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: