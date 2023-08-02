F1 Nation: 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Formula 1 is currently experiencing an era of sheer brilliance. Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull, is in awe of Max Verstappen's relentless drive, as the Dutch driver secures yet another spectacular victory in Belgium. Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham, and Erik van Haren delve into Red Bull's dominant performance, winning all of the first 12 races in the 2023 season, while also exploring Verstappen's unwavering determination to succeed. Helmut Marko, the team's Motorsport Advisor, showers praise on Sergio Perez, stating that being behind Verstappen in second place feels like a triumphant achievement.

The spotlight also falls on Oscar Piastri, who had a fantastic weekend, and Lando Norris, showcasing an extraordinary recovery drive. As we take a closer look at McLaren's performance this season, we also catch up with Lando's father for some insights. Meanwhile, Bruno Famin, the Interim Team Principal of Alpine, sheds light on significant leadership changes within the team and celebrates a successful on-track weekend for Gasly and Ocon.

In addition to that, we sit down for a debrief with Ferrari's Fred Vasseur following Charles Leclerc's impressive return to the podium. Aston Martin's Mike Krack shares his thoughts after the team's commendable double points finish, while Yuki Tsunoda reveals his choice of celebration drink—a well-deserved cocktail—after scoring points with AlphaTauri.

The 2023 F1 season continues to astound with breathtaking performances and thrilling moments, making it an unforgettable chapter in the sport's history. Stay tuned for more exhilarating action and updates as the championship unfolds.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: