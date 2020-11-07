Eric Boullier 2020 Beyond the Grid podcast

Many of you will remember Eric Boullier as Team Principal at Renault and Lotus before he became the Racing Director of McLaren. He resigned from that role in 2018 before switching camps to Paul Ricard, where he is now managing director of the French Grand Prix.

On this week’s show, Tom probes Eric about his life in the sport, from the challenge of managing Kimi Raikkonen to dealing with the aftermath of Robert Kubica’s accident. There’s also time to chat about McLaren and the drivers he worked with there – Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne – plus Eric brings us up to speed on all things French GP…

