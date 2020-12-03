Lance Stroll 2020 Beyond the Grid podcast

He’s one of the most exciting young drivers on the grid, with two podiums and one stunning pole position to his name, and yet Lance Stroll has had to deal with a minority of critics throughout his time in the sport.

On this week’s show, one of the 15 Canadian F1 drivers up till now, explains how he deals with those voices, how he’s evolved as a driver and person since his debut in 2017. How he was forced to learn from his mistakes on the road to F1 and his relationship is with his father - and boss! - Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Racing Point...

Check out more items on this website about: