Adrian Newey 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Adrian Newey stands as one of the monumental figures in Formula 1 designing.

During his stints with powerhouses like Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull Racing, cars conceptualized by Newey clinched 12 Constructors’ championships, with seven distinct drivers taking the crown in his designed wonders.

Fast forward more than four decades from the commencement of his journey, and he's been the brain behind the 2023 Red Bull, a machine that has left its competitors in the dust and rewritten the annals of F1 history.

In a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, Adrian delves into the factors behind their overwhelming dominance this season. He ponders over the genesis of his design fascination, the roots of his competitive spirit, the secrets behind his sustained triumphs, and much more.

