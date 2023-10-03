F1 Nation: 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix Preview Podcast

Max Verstappen stands on the precipice of etching a new record in Qatar by being the inaugural driver to seize the World Championship in an F1 Sprint contest.

Joining the analysis, Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham, and Pedro de la Rosa break down the path for the Dutch racer to clinch his third championship crown this very weekend.

Additionally, the panel delves into speculations about Verstappen potentially aiding his teammate, Sergio Perez, in securing the second spot in the drivers' tally. They further engage in a spirited debate about the budding rivalry between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton within the Mercedes camp. As they look into the future, discussions revolve around teams poised to challenge Red Bull's dominance in 2024, and the potential return of Daniel Ricciardo racing for AlphaTauri at Qatar's renowned Lusail International Circuit.

