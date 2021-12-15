2021 Post-Season Abu Dhabi F1 testing results

2021 Post-Season Abu Dhabi F1 testing results
15 December 2021 by    3 min read

Dec.15 - Two days of post-season testing have concluded in Abu Dhabi, in dry conditions with ambient temperatures that ranged from 18 to 32 degrees, and track temperatures varying from 20 to 42 degrees.

Using 'mule cars', teams had the chance to try out all five of the 2022 18-inch slick compounds that will be used from the start of next season. The fastest driver over the two days was Lando Norris (McLaren) who set a time of 1:25.809 min on the second day.

George Russell, Mercedes W10 mule during the Abu Dhabi November testing at Yas Marina Circuit (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)

At the same time as trying out the 2022 tyres, there was also a one-day young driver test with the current 2021 13-inch tyres. Fastest of the young drivers was Nyck De Vries for Mercedes, with a time of 1:23.194 min set on Tuesday.

In accordance with the prescriptions, drivers ran with 17.5 psi of tyre pressure at the back and 21.5 psi at the front – which was subsequently reduced to 20.0 psi on the second day.

The temperatures of the tyre warmers were also adapted to those that will be used next year: 70°C for both the front and the rear. Up to now, tyre blanket temperatures have been 100°C for the front and 80°C for the rear.

 

Mario Isola - Pirelli's Head of F1 & Car Racing said: "We're pleased with how these two days of testing went, and with the behaviour of the new 18-inch tyre in general. Today marked the final chapter in a development story that started back in 2019, leading to a completely new range of tyres and compounds for 2022.

We saw some graining during the first day on the front tyres that led to a bit of understeer: especially with the softer compounds, which were run most often as they were best suited to this track. After analysing the data from day one, we saw it was possible to reduce the front tyre pressure by 1.5 psi, which improved the situation – particularly for the C3 compound. But we need to keep in mind that mule cars were used and that the goal of this test was to allow the teams a chance to gather data to analyse over the winter.

We'll only get a true picture at the start of next year, when the teams will be able to test these tyres with 2022 cars, which will have completely different aerodynamics, different brakes, and wheel rim covers as well. According to the latest simulations from the teams, the new cars will be around five tenths of a second slower than the current cars: a gap that they will probably manage to overcome anyway by the end of next season.

Throughout the course of next year, we have 25 test days scheduled that will allow us to refine the tyres, if necessary, for the following season. So now, all that's left to do is wait to see the new 18-inch tyres in action on the latest cars!"

 

OVERALL BEST TIMES WITH 18-INCH TYRES

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:25,809103C5
23Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:26,252+0,443s95C5
35Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:26,379+0,570s134C5
463George RussellMercedes1:26,404+0,595s214C5
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:26,451+0,642s149C5
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:26,579+0,770s143C5
755Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:26,706+0,897s151C5
814Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:26,940+1,131s148C5
916Charles LeclercFerrari1:26,989+1,180s57C4
1077Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:27,183+1,374s127C5
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:27,348+1,539s131C4
1231Esteban OconAlpine4:29,553+3,744s128C5
1324Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo1:29,850+4,041s150C5
1438Antonio FuocoFerrari1:27,985+2,176s76C5
1511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:27,991+2,182s118C5
1633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28,013+2,204s124C5
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:28,499+2,690s100C5
1851Pietro FittipaldiHaas1:28,622+2,813s123C5

 

Abu Dhabi 18-INCH TYRES Testing photos

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.