2021 Post-Season Abu Dhabi F1 testing results

Dec.15 - Two days of post-season testing have concluded in Abu Dhabi, in dry conditions with ambient temperatures that ranged from 18 to 32 degrees, and track temperatures varying from 20 to 42 degrees.

Using 'mule cars', teams had the chance to try out all five of the 2022 18-inch slick compounds that will be used from the start of next season. The fastest driver over the two days was Lando Norris (McLaren) who set a time of 1:25.809 min on the second day.

At the same time as trying out the 2022 tyres, there was also a one-day young driver test with the current 2021 13-inch tyres. Fastest of the young drivers was Nyck De Vries for Mercedes, with a time of 1:23.194 min set on Tuesday.

In accordance with the prescriptions, drivers ran with 17.5 psi of tyre pressure at the back and 21.5 psi at the front – which was subsequently reduced to 20.0 psi on the second day.

The temperatures of the tyre warmers were also adapted to those that will be used next year: 70°C for both the front and the rear. Up to now, tyre blanket temperatures have been 100°C for the front and 80°C for the rear.

Mario Isola - Pirelli's Head of F1 & Car Racing said: "We're pleased with how these two days of testing went, and with the behaviour of the new 18-inch tyre in general. Today marked the final chapter in a development story that started back in 2019, leading to a completely new range of tyres and compounds for 2022.

We saw some graining during the first day on the front tyres that led to a bit of understeer: especially with the softer compounds, which were run most often as they were best suited to this track. After analysing the data from day one, we saw it was possible to reduce the front tyre pressure by 1.5 psi, which improved the situation – particularly for the C3 compound. But we need to keep in mind that mule cars were used and that the goal of this test was to allow the teams a chance to gather data to analyse over the winter.

We'll only get a true picture at the start of next year, when the teams will be able to test these tyres with 2022 cars, which will have completely different aerodynamics, different brakes, and wheel rim covers as well. According to the latest simulations from the teams, the new cars will be around five tenths of a second slower than the current cars: a gap that they will probably manage to overcome anyway by the end of next season.

Throughout the course of next year, we have 25 test days scheduled that will allow us to refine the tyres, if necessary, for the following season. So now, all that's left to do is wait to see the new 18-inch tyres in action on the latest cars!"

OVERALL BEST TIMES WITH 18-INCH TYRES

Abu Dhabi 18-INCH TYRES Testing photos

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: