Mercedes Double Stack Pit Stop - 2020 Sakhir GP Debrief

James Allison answers your Sakhir Grand Prix questions – from what the engine issue was that George reported over the radio, to why we kept Valtteri out longer for the first stint and… of course… what happened in that double stack pit stop 😬

Question timestamps:

00:18 - Why did Valtteri have two bad starts, for two races in a row?

02:25 - Why did we extend Valtteri's first stint?

04:15 - What were the engine issues George reported over the radio?

08:23 - Why did we decide to double stack under the Safety Car?

10:17 - What happened in the double stack with the tyre mix-up?

15:20 - What caused George's puncture?

17:01 - How impressive was George's performance?

Check out more items on this website about: