Peter Collins 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

This week’s guest may not be a household name, but for 20 years he was at the epicentre of Formula 1. Between the late 70s to early 90s, Peter Collins worked for Lotus under Colin Chapman, then Williams under Sir Frank, then Benetton alongside Flavio Briatore, before returning to run Lotus.

In various managerial roles during that period he worked with some great drivers too: Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Gerhard Berger, Mika Hakkinen and Johnny Herbert.

And the great news for us is that Peter has great anecdotes about all of them! So settle in for fabulous insight into a golden era of the sport – including the time he dispatched Mika Hakkinen to do the school run…

