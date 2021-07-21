F1 Nation: 2021 British F1 GP review

What a weekend that was in Silverstone! From Friday qualifying to Saturday’s Sprint and that incident in Sunday’s race, there wasn’t a dull moment. Fresh from the circuit, Damon Hill, Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham reconvene to digest all the action,.

Starting of course with that controversial clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Whose fault was it and was the penalty fair? They also discuss Charles Leclerc’s superb race for Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel’s litter-picking and whether they enjoyed F1’s first ever Sprint weekend format.

And there’s even time for two more of your questions to be answered by the ‘96 champ in Ask Damon. To ask Damon a question send a voice note to [email protected].

