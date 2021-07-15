Charles Leclerc 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Charles Leclerc returns to Beyond The Grid for a second time – and hasn’t a lot happened since his last visit?

Charles last came on the show in 2018, when he was in his rookie season with Alfa Romeo Sauber but had just signed to race for Ferrari. Since then he’s become a superstar of the sport, winning races and taking brilliant poles, but also having to endure heart-breaking loss and team mate tension, amongst other things.

He chats to Tom about all of the above and more, including what he likes to get up to away from the track, his relationships with new and former team mates Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel, and how it has felt to race for Ferrari, in good times and bad…

Here you can find our latest Charles Leclerc news.

Check out more items on this website about: