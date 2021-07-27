F1 Nation: 2021 Hungarian F1 GP preview

After the thrills and spills of Silverstone, Damon and Tom return to preview the final race before the summer break, in Hungary. First up they discuss the continuing fallout from Hamilton and Verstappen’s clash in Britain, including that 1.8m dollar damage bill that Red Bull have revealed.

Then F1 Nation’s Dutch correspondent - Jack Plooij from broadcaster Ziggo - joins the boys to discuss the view from the Netherlands, plus to offer some insight on how Verstappen might approach the Hungarian race.

And finally, after a discussion on who are the favourites for silverware in Budapest, there’s another edition of Ask Damon. To ask your question to the 1996 world champ, send a voice note to [email protected]

