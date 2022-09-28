Martin Donnelly 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He’s a survivor, who fought back from a crash which could have broken his spirit. The racing career of Martin Donnelly was cut short at the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix, when his Lotus left the track and hit a barrier at 160 miles per hour, throwing him from the car. Martin tells Tom Clarkson his memories of that fateful weekend, and the great lengths he went to as he tried to return to racing – including treatment from the doctor who had helped Niki Lauda after the Austrian’s life-changing crash.

He reflects on his close friendship with Ayrton Senna, who rushed to the scene that day in Spain, and on his brotherhood with fellow racing drivers like Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, alongside whom he rose to Formula 1. Support from his father and deals with shrewd team owner Eddie Jordan shaped his career. His time at the top of motorsport was short-lived, his potential never fully realised, but Martin never stopped racing.

