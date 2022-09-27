F1 Nation: 2022 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview

After two years off the calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix is back this weekend as Formula 1 returns to the Marina Bay Circuit for the first time since 2019. Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham and Damon Hill explain the unique challenges of F1’s original night race when the drivers will be forced to cope with hot and humid conditions, a tight track and frustration in the cockpit, if they are to come out on top.

Touring Car star Rickard Rydell also joins the pod to chat all things F1 – including the junior category rookie who could be Sweden’s next F1 star; and the gang dissect all the big news stories, from what Audi joining means for Formula 1, to the latest moves in the driver market – and make a few predictions for what the race weekend in Singapore will hold for some of F1’s most experienced chargers. And of course, a couple of lucky listeners get to put their questions to the 1996 World Champion in ‘Ask Damon’.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: