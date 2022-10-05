F1 Nation: 2022 Singapore F1 GP Review Podcast

Baku. Monaco. Singapore. Sergio Pérez made it a trio of street circuit wins in Singapore. How is he so good on tight, bumpy tracks, and why is this win especially important for his F1 career? Natalie Pinkham, Tom Clarkson, and Erik van Haren from De Telegraaf in the Netherlands unpick Perez’s winning performance.

Plus Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo and Zak Brown of McLaren talk re-taking P4 in their tight Constructor’s Championship battle with Alpine. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll celebrates his best result of the season so far. Team Principal Guenther Steiner and Kevin Magnussen reflect on a frustrating weekend for Haas. Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu gives his take on a race-ending incident. With F1’s return to Japan just days away, will Max Verstappen seal the world title, and will he have to do it on a rainy day at Suzuka?

