Lando Norris 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

In the thrilling world of Formula 1, 2023 has been putting Lando Norris through the wringer. The McLaren racing beast just hasn’t been snarling loud enough to nip at the heels of its rivals and vie for those coveted podium positions. However, the tides may be turning as Lando's spectacular P4 finish in the Austrian Grand Prix casts a glimmer of hope for the rest of the season.

An engaging tête-à-tête with Tom Clarkson peeled back the layers on Lando's unwavering determination to clinch victory for McLaren in the time to come. The conversation also threw light on the avalanche of pressure and accountability that comes with being the veteran wheelman for the team. He credits his legions of fans as the vital force that catapults his performance, particularly at the British Grand Prix.

Additionally, Lando opens up about the art of navigating the stormy seas of stardom, taking critical barbs in stride, and even gets reflective about the kind of father he envisions himself to be down the line. The icing on the cake? Get the inside scoop on how his new track partner, Oscar Piastri, stacks up against the one and only Daniel Ricciardo.

