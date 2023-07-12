F1 Nation: 2023 British F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

The British Grand Prix of 2023 will be forever etched in the annals of Formula 1 history. It witnessed an exceptional achievement by Red Bull, securing their 11th consecutive victory and equaling a record. Max Verstappen displayed his dominance once again, clinching an impressive sixth consecutive win at Silverstone. However, it was McLaren who stole the spotlight with remarkable performances from Lando Norris, who secured his first podium finish on home soil, and Oscar Piastri, achieving his best result in Formula 1.

In the bustling atmosphere of the F1 Paddock, esteemed personalities gathered to analyze an exhilarating weekend of racing. Tom Clarkson, alongside Natalie Pinkham and renowned French F1 journalist Jérémy Satis, engaged in insightful discussions. They had the privilege of speaking with Adam, Lando's father, and Mark Webber, Piastri's manager, capturing the essence of this unforgettable day for the McLaren team. Additionally, Norris and the third-place finisher, Lewis Hamilton, shared their perspectives on the captivating battle for second place. Interviews with Verstappen, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, Williams' Alex Albon, David Coulthard, a distinguished 13-time Grand Prix winner, Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO, Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, Marc Gene, Ferrari test driver, and Johnny Herbert, the triumphant victor of the 1995 British Grand Prix, also provide valuable insights into the eventful race weekend

