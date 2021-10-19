F1 Nation: 2021 US F1 Grand Prix preview

Mario Andretti -1978 Formula 1 World Champion and motorsport legend - joins Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill to look ahead to the 2021 United States Grand Prix. Who better than two title-winners to debate whether Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton are better equipped to win in Austin and take command in the championship fight?

Mario picks his stars of the 2021 F1 grid and explains why he thinks IndyCar sensation Colton Herta has what it takes to join them one day. Plus, memories of Andretti’s championship win, how he raced Damon’s father Graham at the Indy 500 and what it was like to race against the F1 titans of the 1970s.

Calling all F1 fans from Austin to Auckland to Abu Dhabi! If you’ve got a question you’d like to ask the 96 World Champ, record it as a voice memo and send it to [email protected]

