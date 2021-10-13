Lawrence Stroll 2021 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Aston Martin is ‘the next big thing to happen in Formula 1’. So says Lawrence Stroll, who’s brought the historic brand back into the sport. Stroll first entered the F1 world as a clothing sponsor for Lotus in the 90s before teaming up with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher.

A life-long lover of beautiful cars, he tells Tom Clarkson what two things convinced him to buy the Force India team and transform it into Aston Martin. Now – with son Lance and Sebastian Vettel at the wheel of the dark green cars – Stroll’s aiming to win in Formula 1. He explains his masterplan for a talented team and a state-of-the-art factory that he believes will change the face of Grand Prix racing.

