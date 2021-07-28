Daniele Audetto 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Daniele Audetto was a key figure in arguably one of the most tumultuous and exciting seasons in F1 history: 1976. As team manager at Ferrari, he reported directly back to Enzo Ferrari from each race – and that included giving him the bad news when Niki Lauda was critically injured at the German Grand Prix.

In this week’s show, 45 years on from that dreadful moment, Audetto recounts that weekend in detail, as well as Lauda’s heroic comeback and that tense title finale with James Hunt in Fuji.

He also discusses life after Ferrari, and in particular his stints at Lamborghini – when Senna tested and nearly raced a Lambo-powered McLaren – and everyone’s favourite minnows, Super Aguri.

