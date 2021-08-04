F1 Nation: 2021 Hungarian F1 GP review

Damon and Tom look back on another thrilling, crash-affected race that produced a brand-new winner: Esteban Ocon!

They discuss how the Frenchman was able to hit the jackpot, unpick the opening lap crashes that proved catastrophic for Red Bull and Ferrari, discuss Lewis Hamilton’s exhausting fight back from a questionable strategy call, and why Sebastian Vettel impressed, despite his disqualification.

Tom also shares some behind the scenes perspective on THAT spiky press conference answer from Max Verstappen, before former Toyota driver Allan McNish joins to discuss the top performers of the season so far.

And finally there’s another edition of Ask Damon, where the champ answers YOUR questions. To ask your question to Damon, send a voice note to [email protected]

