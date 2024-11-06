Christian Fittipaldi 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast

Nephew of two-time Formula 1 World Champion and son of Brazilian F1 team owner Wilson, was destined to follow in his family’s footsteps and race in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Speaking to Tom Clarkson in his home city of Sao Paulo, Christian reflects on his three seasons on the grid with the and teams in the early 1990’s. He talks about what it was like growing up in such an iconic racing family and the pressure he experienced carrying the Fittipaldi name, how he recovered from two serious crashes at Magny Cours and , and why he walked away from F1 at the end of 1994 despite opportunities to stay.

Plus, Christian describes how Ayrton Senna’s death at Imola in ‘94 affected him personally and whether he felt a weight of expectation to be the next Senna.

