F1 Nation: Bortoleto on his ‘dream’ F1 deal

Brazil’s motorsport scene is buzzing with excitement as Gabriel Bortoleto, the nation’s latest Formula 1 star, prepares to take the grid with Sauber in 2025. In an in-depth conversation with F1 experts Tom Clarkson, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, and former Brazilian F1 racer Luciano Burti, Bortoleto opens up about his journey to the top tier of racing, the big decision to join Sauber, and what this all means for his fans back home.

So, why Sauber? And why Bortoleto? For Gabriel, Sauber represents not just a team but a platform to showcase his skills on the grandest stage. In turn, the team sees in him a blend of speed, grit, and ambition—qualities that have defined him throughout his journey. This pairing promises thrilling racing and brings new energy to Brazilian motorsport fans, who have long awaited another talent to cheer on in Formula 1.

In the discussion, Gabriel credits his mentor, the two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso, for shaping his career and mindset. Having Alonso in his corner has provided guidance and insight only a champion can offer, setting Bortoleto on a path of confidence and resilience. As he prepares for this new challenge, Gabriel reflects on the supportive impact of this announcement on his Formula 2 championship pursuit and shares which driver on today’s grid he holds in high regard.

Meanwhile, Damon, Tom, and Luciano look at what’s next for Sauber’s current drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Bortoleto’s arrival stirs up the driver market, signaling changes that could shake up team strategies for 2025 and beyond. For Brazilian F1 fans and the global audience, this is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for both Gabriel Bortoleto and Sauber.

Fans can look forward to watching Bortoleto’s journey unfold, as the story of Brazil’s next great F1 hope takes shape.

