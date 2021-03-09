Why this F1 Bahrain test will be different by Peter Windsor

Just three days of testing precede the Bahrain GP on March 28 - and only half of that running time will be spent on track conditions even close to those of the GP weekend.

There are also new Pirelli 2021 tyre constructions to evaluate - and, in the case of McLaren-Mercedes, there's a whole new power unit conversion to manage.

Then there are the rookie drivers, who currently only have around 300km of current F1 car mileage behind them. As Peter Windsor points out, it all adds up to the most demanding three days of F1 preparation in the sport's history.

Check out more items on this website about: