Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Renault F1 Team's Esteban Ocon. Belgium was a huge relief for Esteban Ocon, with the Frenchman’s return to the F1 grid finally confirmed for 2020. The 22-year-old to join Renault alongside Daniel Ricciardo for a formidable pairing. One that will heap even more pressure on the French squad to deliver on the promises it had for this year: establish itself as fourth in the standings, and close the gap to the top teams