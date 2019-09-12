Great Danes: Jan & Kevin Magnussen





Mobil 1 The Grid meets Danish father and son racers Jan & Kevin Magnussen, as both fight for points and podiums on the international stage. Jan Magnussen has been one of the mainstays for Corvette Racing for 15 seasons winning multiple championships in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar series. Kevin is battling in the Formula 1 midfield with Haas F1. While his father raced in F1 for 2 seasons in the late 90s, Kevin is already in his 6th season in motorsport’s top category.