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F1 Worlc Champion Lando Norris Drives the McLaren W1

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F1 Worlc Champion Lando Norris Drives the McLaren W1
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from McLaren on YouTube sees Lando Norris swap his race car for the McLaren W1 and take it to the track. The reigning World Champion pushes the machine to its limits, exploring its high-speed handling and impressive grip through demanding corners.

Throughout the test, McLaren Automotive team members share insight into the engineering behind the W1 as it undergoes rigorous performance evaluation on circuit. It's a look at how the road car's advanced technical capabilities translate into real-world pace.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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