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Christian Horner's High Performance Interview: Red Bull Exit, Abu Dhabi 2021 and More!

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Christian Horner's High Performance Interview: Red Bull Exit, Abu Dhabi 2021 and More!
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new episode of the High Performance podcast on YouTube, hosts Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes sit down with former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner to reflect on the end of a 23-year chapter that defined his life.

Rather than anger, his first reaction to losing the role was relief, and he opens up about the emotional armour he built to shield his team and the burden of never being able to show weakness.

Horner discusses the pressure of leading Red Bull through its most successful era, from the intensity of Abu Dhabi 2021 to the politics that gradually shifted how he felt about the sport he loved. With the "Batman suit" finally off, he confronts a question he had spent decades avoiding: who are you when the job that defined you disappears?

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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