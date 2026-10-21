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Two-Time F1 Champion Mika Häkkinen Discusses Cars' Evolution

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Two-Time F1 Champion Mika Häkkinen Discusses Cars' Evolution
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video from The Indian Express on YouTube, two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen looks back on the V10 years and weighs them against the modern sport.

He discusses how much has changed—from the growing role of data analytics and simulators to significant safety improvements—and notes the contrast between the lighter cars he raced and the heavier machines of today.

Häkkinen also reflects on how drivers once solved problems through instinct and feel, whereas now telemetry and engineering teams work alongside them to unlock performance. Along the way, he makes some unexpected choices: he'd take a current F1 car over his own title-winning McLaren, would love to go wheel-to-wheel with Oscar Piastri, and picks Lando Norris as his ideal teammate.

The conversation closes with two hypotheticals—whether today's drivers would enjoy a car from Häkkinen's era, and who would win a race between his 25-year-old self and his present-day version.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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