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Schumacher Doubts Antonelli Will Clinch F1 Title in Austin

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Schumacher Doubts Antonelli Will Clinch F1 Title in Austin
Leopold 2 min read
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Ralf Schumacher doubts Kimi Antonelli will actually clinch the world championship in Austin, even though the Mercedes driver arrives with his first mathematical match point.

Antonelli Faces First F1 Championship Match Point in Austin

To secure it this weekend, Antonelli must win, with George Russell no higher than ninth and Lewis Hamilton no higher than fifth.

Schumacher thinks that is unlikely, especially with Max Verstappen back in strong form. He told Sky Deutschland that the title is "more likely around the time of Brazil".

Schumacher Compares Antonelli's Mental Strength to F1 Legends

But his assessment of Antonelli himself could hardly be stronger.

"That's simply his strength, and that strength was also my brother, Max Verstappen, and Ayrton Senna," Schumacher said of Antonelli's mental resilience.

"He certainly already belongs to the club of the greats."

Schumacher said Antonelli had shown that quality since karting. "He also cried easily when things didn't work out," the German smiled.

"But later I thought, 'Ok, this boy will be able to do it.'"

Valentino Rossi Hails Antonelli as Italian Motorsport Sensation

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, speaking to Sky Italia, was similarly enthusiastic.

"For Italian motorsport fans, it's a dream, because we've never had such a strong Italian driver in Formula 1," he said.

"We've known him since he was a little kid, we used to go karting together, and so seeing him able to win is a great satisfaction."

"I think, given how things have gone this year, he has the situation under control."

Asked whether Antonelli needed any advice, Rossi smiled: "I don't think he does."

Marko Claims Antonelli Has Replaced Russell as Mercedes Leader

Dr Helmut Marko also told RTL that Antonelli's progress has been remarkable.

"He has incredible speed and superb car control," said the former Red Bull advisor and junior programme chief.

"The way he took on George Russell was remarkable. And the other thing is, when he sees he can't win, he focuses on finishing - and that's also a sign of maturity."

Marko went further, saying Antonelli has already displaced Russell inside Mercedes.

"Russell is no longer the number 1 driver," he said. "Antonelli has clearly taken that position from him."

And he questioned whether Russell will ever recover that status.

"I doubt whether he'll ever have another chance at the World Championship or whether he'll ever regain number 1 status anywhere," said Marko.

Antonelli Could Challenge Verstappen for F1 Supremacy

Looking ahead, Marko sees Antonelli as a genuine rival for Verstappen.

"Overall, in terms of speed, he might be able to challenge Max," he said.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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