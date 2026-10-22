Leclerc Tops 2026 F1 Crash Damage Ranking With $2m Bill

Charles Leclerc has emerged as Formula 1's most expensive 'crash driver' of 2026 so far, with Bild reporting that the Ferrari driver has caused over $2 million in damage.

Leclerc Leads 2026 F1 Crash Damage Ranking

The ranking, compiled from estimated replacement-part costs, puts Leclerc narrowly ahead of Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman.

His biggest hit came at Monza, where he crashed heavily into the barriers in front of Ferrari's home crowd.

Ralf Schumacher Criticises Leclerc's Costly Driving Mistakes

Ralf Schumacher told Sport Bild that the figure reflects a recurring weakness he sees in the Monegasque, who turned 29 just days ago.

"One of Leclerc's weaknesses is that he keeps making these mistakes," said the former F1 driver.

"He wants to be fast at all costs and then does some pointless things."

Schumacher Questions Norris's Reaction to Piastri Clash

Schumacher also used the subject to take another swipe at Lando Norris, following the reigning world champion's reaction to his recent clash with team-mate Oscar Piastri.

"I think Lando Norris reacted very flippantly to that," he said.

"He should have simply stood up and said that he misjudged the situation."

Hamilton's Ferrari Attitude Also Comes Under Fire

And speaking separately to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher was also critical of Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.

"He must stop this attitude and integrate with the team," said the German.

"Lewis is trying to overshadow everyone and act like the boss. I also have the impression that things aren't going smoothly with Vasseur."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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