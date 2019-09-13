Is Valetino Rossi also fan of Lando Norris?
In the footage below you can see MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi talking about Lando Norris who drove with a special helmet to honour Rossi during the Italian F1 Grand Prix.
Norris is huge fan of the famous Italian MotoGP champion that won 9 MotoGP championships and 115 Grand Prix races and is therefor the most successful motorcycle racer of all time.
"I'm very happy, I'm very proud. I'm also his fan!" 😎@LandoNorris' special @F1 helmet at Monza receives the @ValeYellow46 seal of approval! 👍#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/XZwr6h0Tul
— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) September 12, 2019
Valentino Rossi is one great class act on a bike! He reminds us older guys of people like Mike "The Bike" Hailwood and John Surtees in their prime. Or more recently "Fast Freddie" Spencer. Dominant! There are so many great ones, but we still see Valentino doing it well and right now.