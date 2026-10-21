Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

COTA's Challenges: Red Bull's "Oracle Virtual Laps"

  PREV 
COTA's Challenges: Red Bull's "Oracle Virtual Laps"
Victor R. 1 min read
Share

A new Oracle Virtual Lap from Red Bull Racing on YouTube heads to Austin, Texas, for a look at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 Academy points leader Alisha Palmowski, Tommo McCluskey, and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing driver Sebastian Job team up to tackle the fast and flowing layout.

Using the Oracle dashboard and telemetry data, the trio breaks down the challenges of putting together a clean lap around COTA. It's a data-rich look at what the track demands from both driver and car.

Share this article
Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 Videos items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

This Week's TOP 3 Trending F1 Videos