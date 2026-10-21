COTA's Challenges: Red Bull's "Oracle Virtual Laps"

A new Oracle Virtual Lap from Red Bull Racing on YouTube heads to Austin, Texas, for a look at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 Academy points leader Alisha Palmowski, Tommo McCluskey, and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing driver Sebastian Job team up to tackle the fast and flowing layout.

Using the Oracle dashboard and telemetry data, the trio breaks down the challenges of putting together a clean lap around COTA. It's a data-rich look at what the track demands from both driver and car.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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