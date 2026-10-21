Toto Wolff's Interview with Cheeky Pint: Unpacking Mercedes' System
In a new episode of Cheeky Pint on YouTube, Mercedes Team Principal and Co-Owner Toto Wolff joins John Collison over a pint to unpack the engineering, management, and business realities of modern Formula 1.
He explains how the team identifies exceptional driver talent as young as eight, and why a strict "No Dickheads" hiring policy applies across a workforce of 2,500.
Wolff also discusses how the cost cap has reshaped team valuations into billion-dollar assets, and reflects on his own background as a dot-com investor. He describes Mercedes' "Navy SEALs" approach to car development and offers his view on why live sports remain resistant to AI disruption.