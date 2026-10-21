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Toto Wolff's Interview with Cheeky Pint: Unpacking Mercedes' System

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Toto Wolff's Interview with Cheeky Pint: Unpacking Mercedes' System
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new episode of Cheeky Pint on YouTube, Mercedes Team Principal and Co-Owner Toto Wolff joins John Collison over a pint to unpack the engineering, management, and business realities of modern Formula 1.

He explains how the team identifies exceptional driver talent as young as eight, and why a strict "No Dickheads" hiring policy applies across a workforce of 2,500.

Wolff also discusses how the cost cap has reshaped team valuations into billion-dollar assets, and reflects on his own background as a dot-com investor. He describes Mercedes' "Navy SEALs" approach to car development and offers his view on why live sports remain resistant to AI disruption.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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