Sky Sports' Ultimate Lap Challenge: Jenson Button vs. Ollie Bearman

A new video from Sky Sports F1 on YouTube pits Ollie Bearman against World Champion Jenson Button in the Ultimate Lap Challenge at Circuito de Navarra in Spain. The two drivers work with a dedicated engineering team, using AWS data insights to analyse and refine their racing lines, braking points, and cornering technique.

The format begins with a sighting lap in Aston Martin and Audi cars, followed by three laps in a Ferrari to learn the track and build a data set. From there, the drivers drill into the numbers to piece together their best sectors and calculate a theoretical best lap.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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