Christian Horner's Interview with Sky Sports' F1 Show

In a new episode of The F1 Show Podcast on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel, former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner reflects on his career and his departure from the team. He discusses life away from Formula 1, his relationship with Bernie Ecclestone, and the process of becoming a team boss before building Red Bull into a dominant force.

Horner looks back on his time working with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, along with his battles against Lewis Hamilton and the fierce fight with Mercedes in 2021. He also shares insight into Max Verstappen, the experience of watching F1 from the outside, and the circumstances surrounding his exit from the team.

The conversation extends to key figures in the Red Bull story, including Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey, and closes with Horner addressing the possibility of returning to the sport.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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