Kamui Kobayashi 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Yuki Tsunoda may be the latest Japanese racing hero, but he’s got a way to go to match the achievements of Tom’s guest this week: Kamui Kobayashi. In 75 races in F1 for Sauber and Caterham, Kobayashi earned himself a podium on home soil at Suzuka, more points than any other Japanese driver in history and cult hero status among fans. He’s also the man Sergio Perez credits for teaching him the dark art of tyre management.

Kobayashi discusses all of the above and more, including the famous first impression he made on Jenson Button in 2009 and what he thinks of his successor, Mr Tsunoda…

Check out more items on this website about: